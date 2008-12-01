Gorilla Zoe To Start His Own Weight Loss Challenge

With Zoe’s Don’t Feed Da Animals prepped for release, the Atlanta rapper is embarking on a 12-week weight loss challenge also entitled “Don’t Feed Da Animal.”

Zoe’s goal is to lose 40 pounds with the help of fitness expert Ed Bowen; the 40-pound weight loss would bring Zoe’s weight down to around 190 pounds.

“Big Block and Diddy both understand the importance of having the right image,” Gorilla Zoe said in a statement. “I want to make sure my growth musically is also reflected in my new body.”

Zoe is expected to shed the pounds through daily activities and a nutritional plan that will consist of foods such as protein shakes, baked chicken, vegetables, fruits and nuts, and more.

Fans can follow Gorilla Zoe’s progress via his Web site http://www.dontfeeddaanimal.com where they can also join Zoe’s weight loss challenge. Don’t Feed Da Animals is expected to be released early 2009.

SOURCE: HipHopDX

