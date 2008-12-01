Jermaine Dupri To Be Honored By The ACLU

This afternoon it was announced that hip-hop mogul, Jermaine Dupri, will be honored by the ACLU with their annual Bill of Rights Award for 2008.

The Southern California chapter is honoring the founder of So So Def Records and present TAG Records executive with the award for his philanthropy, specifically with his involvement in the Hip-Hop Action Summit Network. In recent years, Dupri has been an advocate of repealing the Rockefeller Drug Laws, raising Hurricane Katrina relief and campaigning for voter registration.

Dupri will be presented with fellow recipient Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Previous recipients include Rosa Parks, Dustin Hoffman, LA Reid, Sarah Jessica Parker.

