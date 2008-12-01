Video Game Releases For Dec. 1st, 2008

The homie, Q over at Video Game Examiner, has what you need to go out and cop for Cyber Monday. Check out what’s hot after the jump.

Prince of Persia (Xbox 360, PS3) – The long-awaited much-hyped Prince of Persia game for the new generation of consoles is finally here. The game has an entire new look, new gameplay, and new characters and so far the results have been pretty good. This is a must have game for this year.

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories (PS2) – The original Chain of Memories, a direct sequel to Kingdom of Hearts, was released in 2004 for Gameboy Advance. This PS2 version was updated with 3D battles using the same graphics as the original Kingdom Hearts game. There’s also new cut scenes, new battles, voice acting and the “Reaction Command” function.

My Fitness Coach h (Wii) – Capitalizing on the popularity of Wii Fit, My Fitness Coach is a personal virtual trainer that offers more than 500 exercises for flexibility, cardio fitness, strength training and more. You also get to create an exercise calendar with goals along with picking out your favorite kind of music.

Destroy All Humans! Path of The Furon (Xbox 360) – This is the fourth game in the Destroy All Humans! Series and takes place in the 1970’s. You play as an alien named Crypto who is trying to harvest DNA from the humans. There’s five new open worlds to explore plus new weapons and new alien powers.

