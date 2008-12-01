Q-Tip “Get’s Up” With Eve For Remix, iPhone Game

Q-Tip’s “Getting Up” Remix Is The First Hip-Hop Track To Be Included In Popular Free iPhone Game, “Tap Tap”

Tap Tap Revenge is a music game in the tradition of Guitar Hero or Dance Dance Revolution that puts your rhythmic skills to the test in all-new ways. Tap through the beats or shake left and right as the arrows fall. Download exclusive tracks or take on your friends in Tap Tap Revenge’s unique head-to-head two-player mode.

Q-Tip has the honor of contributing to this iPhone phenomenon by providing its very first Hip-Hop track in the form of his “Getting Up Remix” featuring Eve. Go to http://tapulous.com/ to download the game and the “Getting Up Remix” for free, or click the player below to listen.

[ione_audio align=”right”]

Also On The Urban Daily: