Bail Set For Plaxico Burress

Joining a growing list of athletes making bonehead moves (O.J. Simpson, Michael Vick, etc.) Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress had bail set at $100,000 for shooting himself in the leg at a nightclub last Friday.

Plax is being charged with felony possession of a fire arm but his lawyer insists that the weapon is registered legally in Florida where Burress spends most of his time in the off-season.

If convicted Burress is looking at 3/12 to 15 years in jail. For more on this story go to Newsone.com.

