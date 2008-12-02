Jennifer Hudson’s Brother-In-Law Charged With Murders

William Balfour, 27, was officially arrested and charged with the murders of three family members of Jennifer Hudson. Investigators say Balfour had a gun that matched the gun used in the murders.

The bodies of Hudson’s mother, Darnell Hudson Donerson, and older brother, Jason, were discovered inside the home Hudson grew up in on Chicago’s South Side on October 24th. Donerson was 57 years old, and Jason was 29. Julian King, Hudson’s young nephew, was reported missing soon after. Julian’s body was found in an SUV on Chicago’s West Side the following Monday. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Balfour has been the sole suspect in the killings since they were first publicized. For more on this case go to Newsone.com.

