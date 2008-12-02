Akon’s Trial Postponed!

The singer/songwriter/producer doesn’t have to sit in court… just yet.

Previously: ‘Will Akon’s New Found “Freedom” Cost Him Fans,’ ‘Akon Talks Celebrities With People Magazine’

According to PerezHilton.com, the singer’s assault trial, scheduled to commence on Monday, in Fishkill Town Justice Court, has been postponed ’til December 17th.

The trial comes as a result of a guilty plea to charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, which occurred during a June 2007 concert when Akon threw a 15-year-old fan from the stage.

At the later court date, it will be determined whether or not the case can be taken care of without a trial.

Also On The Urban Daily: