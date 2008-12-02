Yung Berg Is Lookin’ For A Sista On New Reality Show

The rap game seems to hate Yung Berg. But the Chicago rapper will be the centerpiece for a Flavor of Love-styled reality show.

According to numerous sources, Yung Berg will be inviting a number of ladies onto the show so that he can find his one true love.

Management for Yung Berg released the statement, “We are looking to find exceptional stand out beautiful dark skin/brown skin women to showcase all races of beauty on the show.”

Earlier this year Berg made controversial remarks about favoring light skinned women over dark skinned women. “I’m kinda racist like that. I don’t really like dark butts. You know how some women prefer light-skinned men or dark skinned…I don’t really…it’s rare that I do dark butts.” The radio interview made added remarks about black haircare products being a turnoff.

It is also rumored that Yung Berg has personally requested Brooklyn video model Jeri J. to be included in the casting call for the upcoming show.

The show is scheduled to begin filming in the coming weeks and is currently being shopped to MTV, VH1 and BET.

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

