Courtney B. Vance And Jack Davenport “Flash Forward”

Jack Davenport and ER’s Courtney B. Vance have boarded ABC’s drama pilot Flash Forward.

The new series rumored as a potential companion to Lost, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Flash Forward is based on Robert J. Sawyer’s sci-fi novel and chronicles the chaos that ensues after everyone in the world blacks out for 2 minutes and 17 seconds and has a mysterious vision of the future that changes lives forever.

Vance will play Stan Wedeck, the Los Angeles bureau chief of the FBI.

Davenport will play Lloyd Simcoe, who is trapped in Northern California when the event occurs and struggles to reach his son in a Southland hospital.

Flash Forward has a pilot order with a series penalty behind it, and will be directed by David S. Goyer.

