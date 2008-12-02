Chris Lighty Denies Managing Ashley Dupre

Veteran manager to the music’s elite, Chris Lighty, is now denying reports that his company – Violator Management – has taken Ashley Dupre on as a client.

“Despite media reports, Chris Lighty and Violator Management do not represent Ashley Dupre,” read a statement from his reps sent to EUR Monday. “Lighty helped negotiate an interview for Dupre with Diane Sawyer, and has no further involvement in Dupre’s career.”

Dupre had been trying to get a record deal before she was exposed as the call girl who counted former New York governor Eliot Spitzer as a client.

Also On The Urban Daily: