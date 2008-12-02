Hollywood Honors Samuel L. Jackson With Award

The Insider was on-hand for Samuel L. Jackson’s moment of glory during the 23rd Annual American Cinematheque Awards.

Jackson was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award, which puts him in good company with previous recipients Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Al Pacino. The actor tells “The Insider” his feelings about winning the prestigious honor.

“I guess I’ve done something significant in this business,” he says. “And it’s really very strange to get a lifetime achievement award in what I think is the middle of my career. I’ve got like a hundred more films I want to do.”

George Lucas, who worked with Jackson on ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ shares his experience working with the actor.

“Fantastic, he’s a really professional actor,” Lucas says about Jackson. “Always going 200%, giving you a lot more than you ask for — always there ready to work.”

Also On The Urban Daily: