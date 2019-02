Alicia Keys released the video “Unthinkable” off her album The Element Of Freedom.

In the video, Alicia Keys is in love with a white man (Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill) during the 50’s and her black brother doesn’t approve of it at all. After some fighting, blood, and arguments Alicia decides in the end that she is “ready” to be with him despite all the controversy.

Cute Video!

The Top 10 Hip Hop Couples

Swizz Beats Says Alicia Keys Didn’t Cause His Divorce