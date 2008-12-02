Nintendo Announces Two DS “Black Friday” Bundles

If you had no other option on Friday, then you’re in luck as Nintendo announced two new DS bundles that come in limited colors and packaged with best-selling titles.

The first bundle available on November 28 runs in “Mario red” and is branded with the plumber’s famous initial. This limited color comes packaged with a copy of New Super Mario Brothers. The second kit comes in Ice Blue, is packaged with a custom carrying case, and includes Brain Age. Both bundles will retail for $149.99

“Nintendo DS is both the most affordable and the most popular video game system in this generation,” said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. “These limited-edition bundles make great gifts for first-time Nintendo DS players and collectors alike.”

If it’s time to upgrade your DS, these limited-edition bundles might be worth checking out. Personally, we are going to wait till the Nintendo DSi makes its way stateside. But if you can’t resist powder-blue…we understand.

Also On The Urban Daily: