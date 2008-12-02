50 Cent Thinks Nas Is “Finished”

In an interview with XXL Magazine, Queens’ bully – 50 Cent – let loose on his neighboring rival, Nas.

Nas threw a shot on “Queens Get The Money” and you didn’t respond. You getting all Gandhi on us?

50 Cent: Man, Nas is cold as ice. Nas is the block of ice that sunk the Titanic. I didn’t even hear his record. I didn’t even hear what you talking about. I really don’t want to talk about Nas. I think he’s at one of those points to where his career’s finished, to be honest. He’s had some great moments and made good music in the past, but he no longer has the interest of the general public or myself.

50 Cent: The public will tell me that Curtis is a failure. And I sold 700,000 copies the first week. So what do I gotta do? Reach a million at a minimum?

That’s the bar you set. You’re the SoundScan Killer, remember?

50 Cent: Right, but if we’re gonna call that a failure, then somebody identify what a win is for me. All I need to know is what it is and then I’ll go ‘head and go. Musically, from my perspective, Curtis was exactly what I aimed for it to be. Or I wouldn’t have presented it to the public. I listen to my music before I put it out. I’m listening to it and I’m hearing it, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, this is what I wanna do now.’

