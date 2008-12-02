“Uncharted 2: Among Thieves” Plans Its Course

Q’s back at it again! The Video Game Examiner MVP has good news about the Uncharted franchise and it’s purported sequel.

One of the top games and system sellers for the Playstation 3 is Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. For those unaware, the game is a third-person action game and follows Nathan Drake, an explorer who is the descendant of Sir Francis Drake, searching for the lost treasure of El Dorado.The game received great reviews all around so a sequel was inevitable.

So thanks to Spike TV and Gametrailers.com, a teaser trailer was released this week for Uncharted: Among Thieves. Instead of the tropical scenery we got in the first game, it looks like we’ll be playing in a winter wonderland this time.Check out the teaser trailer:

