“Wanted” DVD In-Stores Now!

Based on the graphic novel by Mark Millar and J.G. Jones, this adaptation follows Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy, doing a convincing job in hiding his Scottish accent) — an office drone who one day discovers that he is actually the son of the world’s greatest assassin. Before this revelation, Wes suffers panic attacks brought on by his overbearing boss at his soul-sucking accounting job and the blatant affair carried on between his girlfriend and best friend.

Wesley is pulled — literally and violently — out of his ho-hum everyday life by Fox (Angelina Jolie), an alluring mystery woman who tells him about his special heritage and then proceeds to save him from Cross (Thomas Kretschmann). After an absurd but exhilarating car chase-shootout sequence, Fox reveals to Wesley that he must take his father’s place in The Fraternity, an ancient league of assassins led by Sloan (Morgan Freeman). The Fraternity metes out justice as determined by the Loom of Destiny (an over-explained plot device built around murderous weavers — yeah, that’s right).

