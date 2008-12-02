Def Jam & Thumbplay Introduce Mobile Jay-Z Videos

Island Def Jam Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world’s leading music company, and Thumbplay, the one-stop entertainment shop for today’s mobile devices, today announced that, for the first time ever, nine of Jay-Z’s most popular video clips will be available for download on mobile phones exclusively through Thumbplay.com and its mobile site, m.thumbplay.com. The video clips from Jay-Z are available for download immediately, and are made possible through a pre-existing agreement between Thumbplay and UMG. Thumbplay customers can now personalize their mobile phones with a collection of 9 exclusive chart-topping videos from the multiplatinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist. These include:

Blue Magic

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up)

Excuse Me Miss

I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)

I Know

Izzo (H.O.V.A.)

Money, Cash, H**s

Roc Boys (And The Winner Is)

Thumbplay’s extensive and ever-growing entertainment library and award winning, direct-to-consumer service is accessible on more than 2,000 mobile devices among every major carrier in the U.S. Each month, Thumbplay.com gets more than five million unique visitors and its mobile (WAP) site — m.thumbplay.com — receives more than 12 million page views, making it one of the most popular mobile Web sites.

