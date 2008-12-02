VIDEO: Jay-Z ft. Santogold – Brooklyn Go Hard

Off of the Notorious soundtrack and produced by Kanye West. The video was created by Evan Roth of the Graffiti Research Labs. When asked why he was commissioned for the vid, this is what he had to say:

“Last week I was contacted to make a video for a new Kanye West produced Jay-Z song for RED & the Global Fund to Fight AIDS in Africa. It launched today (World AIDS Day) at red.msn.com. And while I’m happy to be able to help the cause I’m also more than a little bit excited about getting a chance to make something for the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye. I’ve been turning down client requests to use Typographic Illustration for 5 years in hopes that one day the phone would ring and it would be Hova.”

SOURCE: Oh Word

