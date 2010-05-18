Suspect Arrested In 2006 Death of DJ Carl Blaze

(AllHipHop News) New York police have arrested a suspect in the murder of popular DJ Carl Blaze, who was gunned down in the Bronx in December of 2006.

Police believe that Zarnoff Taylor, 23, was in a member of a violent gang of drug dealers and motorcycle thieves, who operated in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan.

Power 105.1’s Carl Blaze was shot 13 times in the Inwood Section of Washington Heights and robbed of his $20,000 CB gold/diamond studded chain.

According to the New York Post, police believe the robbery was an inside job and that DJ Carl Blaze was set up by someone in his neighborhood.

