AUDIO: Did Deelishis Have A Foursome With Allen Iverson?

Maybe it’s not as cold in the D as we thought. Former Flavor of Love squeeze Deelishis recently went on the air with Hot 102.7’s personality Suga Rae in Detroit, MI and discussed the rumors of her playing one-on-one (or three-on-one??) with Detroit Pistons guard Allen Iverson. Click to listen!

Also check out the Top 10 Deelishis Pictures Ever here

And the return of her debut music video, “Rumpshaker” here

