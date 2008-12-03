Chris Brown and Rihanna Sued By Paparazzi

According to TMZ, a photographer is looking for a massive payday from Rihanna and Chris Brown, after he says he was beaten and robbed for snapping a photo of the young couple in May.

Luis Santana just filed a $1 million lawsuit in Florida — claiming his $3,000 camera was stolen from him after being form-tackled outside Brown’s 19th birthday party at the Vintage Ultra Lounge in St. Petersburg.

Santana’s lawyer told the St. Petersburg Times that his client is seeking the money to replace the camera that was broken and stolen; to pay for the photos he lost; and to compensate him for his injuries and emotional distress.

