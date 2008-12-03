Beanie Sigel And Gillie Da Kid Squash Beef

Thanks to Nike, the company put in the footwork with former rap rivals Beanie Sigel & Gillie Da Kid. Nike’s goal is to unite the two hip-hop artists on stage on Dec. 11th in their hometown of Philadelphia PA for a free “Brotherly Love Concert” presented by the Nike ACG brand.

The Def Jam recording artist and Koch signee, previously engaged in a heated rap battle over the Power 99 airwaves for rights to the title of “King of Philly”. Putting the hostility aside and armed with the motivation to redefine Philadelphia rap, Sigel and Gillie will also be joined on stage by Freeway and other local artists Reed Dollas, Joey Jahad, and Bad Boy artist E-Ness.

The concert will take place at the Filmore on South Street in Philadelphia, PA. Doors will open at 5:00 pm. The free concert signifies Nike’s bold attempt to promote peace in the streets of Philadelphia, a city that has been earmarked by divisive public rap battles and violence. The Nike ACG brand is most happy to partner up with Sigel for this event.

Nike will showcase the line-up wearing this season’s line of ACG’s. Sigel, a brand supporter, says “ACG’s are the official hood boots and I support what they do in the community.” He further goes on to comment on the event, “I had an idea to put everyone together in one building and on one stage to start a movement here in Philly and promote unity. Plus I want to concentrate on the artist now, as I push my own label here in Philly. I want State Property Records to be the vehicle to put them on, so they don’t have to go to New York.”

Sigel is currently in the studio with multi-platinum producers Dre & Vidal laying down tracks for his forthcoming album. Gillie Da Kid is working on his solo album debut through the Koch imprint.

