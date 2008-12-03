Gary Coleman Pleads ‘No Contest’ In Assault

Actor Gary Coleman pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge that stemmed from a September incident at a bowling alley in Payson, which is about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Coleman was ordered to pay a $100 fine in court Tuesday.

According to court documents, Coleman, his wife and his bodyguard were bowling in Payson in early September when Colt Rushton took a few photos of Coleman with his cell phone camera and took a few more of Coleman’s truck in the parking lot.

Rushton’s attorney, Dustin Lance, says Coleman’s wife took Rushton’s cell phone, a scuffle ensued and then Coleman ran into Rushton with his truck as he was backing out of the parking lot.

Also On The Urban Daily: