Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Reunite!

On Monday night, all five original members of rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony came together to perform at Los Angeles’ sold out Club Nokia. The entire group hadn’t performed together in over a decade, but has finally set aside their differences to present fans with the Uni 5 experience.

“Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming together for the Uni 5 album is a monumental movement for Hip Hop and family life in general,” group members said. “It shows that any obstacle can be overcome, and unity, love, and harmony are the best remedies; hence, Uni 5. The Bone legacy is here to stay.”

Consisting of members Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh-n-Bone, the newly reunited group performed hits from the past 15 years including “1st of Tha Month,” “I Tried,” and the Grammy-Award winning “Tha Crossroads.”

The group experienced problems back in 2000 when member Flesh-n-Bone was sentenced to eleven years in prison, and then again a few years later when infighting led to the ousting of Bizzy Bone. The remaining three members released an album titled Strength & Loyalty just last year.

“We are just like any real family,” stated Krayzie Bone. “We fight and have disagreements, but at the end of the day, we are brothers, from our skin down to our ‘bones.’ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be a family, unit, team, and group always.”

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

