EXCLUSIVE: View Resticted Clip Of Resident Evil – Degeneration

The first eight minutes and an age-restricted clip from Sony and Capcom’s Resident Evil: Degeneration have made their way online. The CG-animated feature film hits DVD and Blu-Ray disc on December 30th.

The “Umbrella Incident” that took place in Raccoon City ended with a missile attack ordered by the government intended to wipe out the deadly zombie virus. Following this catastrophe, the Umbrella Corporation’s stock plummeted. Now, seven years later, at an airport somewhere in the United States, on an ordinary afternoon, a zombie is unleashed. No, in an airport beginning to fill with the undead, the horrific disaster is about to repeat itself.

