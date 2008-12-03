VIDEO: Akon Performs Live In NYC; Defends His New Sound

If you are an Akon fan and wonder why his new CD, Freedom sounds a hell of a lot different from anything in the past, then peep this.

OLD boy got with BBC News to explain the new direction in his sound.

“It all starts with the artist that actually travels,” Akon tells BBC News.

“Me, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Rihanna – we all spend a lot of time in places like the UK, France, Italy and Germany. Places where they actually play this type of music. And we see the effect that it gives to people in the club.

“So naturally, you want your fans to be able to experience that… we wanted to refurbish and do a whole make-over,” he says. “From the sound of it, all the way down to how people perceived it.”[Read more here.]

Didn’t we just say that? Check our review of his CD!

Anyways, Akon performed live on Monday night at the China Club in NYC with labelmate Shontelle and cohorts DJ Khaled and Kardinal Offishall . It was a kinder, gentler Akon. No under-aged girls were humped. No one was thrown from the stage.

I guess that lawsuit–you know the one pending a trial in Fishkill, NY— taught him a lesson.

