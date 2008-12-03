The Witcher Confirmed For Consoles

Those who have been waiting for Projekt Red’s The Witcher to venture into console territory are in for a treat. Today at the Atari Live event in London, Atari and Projekt Red announced a global release of The Witcher: Rise of the White Wolf for both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Both are expected to release in fall of 2009.

“The creative vision and dedication to the quality of the player experience that CD Projekt Red bring to the Witcher games is extraordinary, and it’s great to be working with them to bring the Witcher universe to console gamers,” said Phil Harrison, President of Infogrames Entertainment, the parent company of Atari. “Taking this brilliantly realized world to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 gamers for the first time is a breakthrough in the development of this important franchise.”

Rise of the White Wolf is being remade entirely for the shift to consoles, with help of a core team from Projekt Red and France-based Widescreen Games.

