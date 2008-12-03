Sherlock Holmes Villian Revealed!

If you don’t want to know anything about Guy Ritchie’s forthcoming Sherlock Holmes feature, look away now.

Apparently, Holmes’ arch-nemesis Moriarty will make an appearance, but in a somewhat mysterious form.

Strong, who plays the equally villainous Lord Blackwood in the film, told us, “Moriarty’s in it… but you don’t really see him. I think he’s there because if the franchise carries on, there’s a possibility that he will appear in a larger guise.

“But for the purposes of this one and the detective narrative, I’m the guy that Sherlock’s after, Lord Blackwood. And he’s a cultist/Satanist lord who is the ultimate cad.”

