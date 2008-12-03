Kanye Knocks Off Beyonce With His "Heartbreak"

Kanye West’s pain is our pleasure as his latest, 808’s & Heartbreak sits on top of the Billboard charts in its debut week. The experimental set which featured him singing his blinking heart out sold 450, 145 units with some help from Black Friday shoppers.

Kanye’s recent girl-crush, Beyonce, slips to number 4 moving 257, 377 units of her doppelganger,I Am…Sasha Fierce.

Ludacris’s Theatre of The Mind drew an audience of 214,000 to earn the # 5 spot on the top 200 debut at the top of the rap chart. He pushes his co-star T.I. to No. 2 with Paper Trail dropping 74,700 units in its sixth week. He’s gathered 1,303, 800 pieces of evidence that he is the King of The South.

E-40 debuts on rap the charts at No. 4 with his latest effort Ball Street Journal. Forty Water poured 30,600 units in its opening week.

Given that Ludacris, TI and T-Pain are all on each others projects maybe they’ll get some “circle of friends” residual sales next week.

Check back next week to see where Akon lands on the charts with his latest, Free.

