Has Kanye gone over the deep-end to where he can’t even take a joke?

Last night talk show host Steven Colbert responded to Kanye West’s “Twitter” statement: “Who The Fuck Is Stephen Colbert?” The carnage begins at 1:38.

We gotta give it up to Kanye though. With this latest beef he is officially bigger than hip-hop.

