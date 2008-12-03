William Balfour's Lawyer Says He's "Innocent"

William Balfour was officially charged with the murders of Jennifer Hudson’s mother, brother and nephew during a hearing Tuesday, but his lawyer claims he is innocent and the state’s case against him is flimsy.

“The delay between the crimes and his actual arrest show weaknesses in the case,” attorney Joshua Kutnick tells People.com. “This case is not a strong case against William. He is a convenient suspect.”

Balfour, who is separated from Hudson’s sister Julia, was arrested Monday for the October murders of Hudson’s mother Darnell Donerson, 57; brother Jason Hudson, 29; and nephew Julian King, 7.

He was transferred Monday from an Illinois state prison – where he has been held on suspicion of a parole violation – back into Chicago police custody.

The 27-year-old was charged Monday with three counts of first degree murder and one count of home invasion. He is scheduled for a bond hearing at noon Central time today.

During a press conference Tuesday, the State’s Attorney and police said they have physical evidence tying Balfour to the scene and are “confident” about their case, which some unnamed sources have claimed is “mainly circumstantial.”

They also emphasized they did not cut a deal with Balfour’s girlfriend to elicit her testimony.

Also On The Urban Daily: