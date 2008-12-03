"Watchmen" Gets Cut Short

SCI-Fi Wire talked to Zack and Deborah Snyder – the husband-and-wife team who’s directing/producing Watchmen. They talked about the films time length and how it’s getting cut short:

“We’re getting really close,” producer Deborah Snyder said in a telephone interview on Nov. 18th. “We’re at two hours and 35 minutes.”

Director Zack Snyder added: “The movie’s pretty long… Compared to 300, which was an hour and 58 minutes. The director’s cut of Watchmen is about three hours and 10 minutes long. It has even more than the theatrical version as far as the detail that gets even closer to the graphic novel.”

