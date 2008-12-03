Is Suge Knight's Bank Account On Death Row?

The Los Angeles Times reports Knight’s $6.2 million Malibu mansion was recently sold in bankruptcy court for $4.56 million.

The sale is likely the last in a financial freefall that began when Knight and Death Row filed for bankruptcy protection in April of 2006.

Within the last few weeks, Knight has sued Kanye West, accused the Barstow Police Department of stealing a diamond earring and been charged with assault for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

Read more about this at HipHopdx.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: