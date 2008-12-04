Lil Wayne Leads Grammy Family With Eight Nominations

The Grammy committee really likes lollipops. Or women in uniform. Or multisyllabic chants about millions, because Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III has earned eight nominations at the 51st Grammy Awards.

Lil Weezy’s latest project broke sales records in its debut week and is rightfully nominated for album of the year. His other nods include best rap song for “Lollipop” and best rap/sung collabo for “Got Money” featuring T-Pain.

Other big pre-winners are Jay-Z, Kanye West and Ne-Yo with six nominations each. Two of West’s nominations came for his production on Tha Carter III and Estelle’s “American Boy.” He is also up against himself in the best rap performance by a duo or group category, for “Swagga Like Us” with Jay-Z & T.I. and featuring Lil Wayne and “Put On” with Young Jeezy. Jay-Z also faces off against himself in that category, with “Swagga” going up against his collaboration with Wayne on “Mr. Carter.”

For more on Grammy nominations for Lupe Fiasco, Jazmine Sullivan and others go to Newsone.com.

