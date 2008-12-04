"Notorious" Film Using Biggie Demos, But No Easy Mo Bee

According to Hiphopdx, the soundtrack to the up-coming Notorious Film will feature unreleased demos from the Notorious B.I.G.’s pre-Bad Boy days.

Wayne Barrow, producer of Notorious, found the demo recordings and will be using them in the film.

“We kept everything as is, in its raw form,” Barrow said. “This is what got him the deal, plain and simple. His fans have been asking for it for years.”

In related news, producer Easy Mo Bee, who recorded many of Biggie’s early songs including “Party & Bullshit,” as well as a bulk of his debut, Ready to Die, will not be scoring any of the film.

“Mysteriously, the film was wrapped up and didn’t include me,” Mo Bee told The Urban Daily. “I had a consultant who was closely in touch with the film and with Bad Boy and for some reason, without any contact, they wrapped up the film and moved on without me. Actually, I’m kind of hurt by it because I’m the initial producer that B.I.G. started with. I’m the building block to the sound of Biggie.”

There is no word at press time as to whether the demos being used were produced by Easy Mo Bee.

For more on the Notorious film and to read interviews with the cast check out the new issue of GIANT magazine.

