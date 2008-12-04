"Real Housewive Of Atlanta," Nene, Given An Eviction Notice

The season may be over, but drama still continues for 41-year-old NeNe Leakes of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that the reality show star and her husband Gregory left their posh five-bedroom spread after receiving an eviction notice.

According to Darryl Pierce, the broker for the 5,000-square-foot home at 1765 Silvermere Court in Duluth, the couple moved out in November after Winwood Properties filed an eviction notice on Sept. 24.

Filed with the Magistrate Court of Gwinnett County, the notice said Greg Leakes owed $6,240 in past due rent, and “the tenant said they would move by Sept. 14th because they could no longer afford the house.”

The owner of the home, Kajani Shenaz Ali, lives overseas, Pierce said. Online records show the home in the gated community of Stonebrier at Sugarloaf, was purchased for $829,400 in September 2006. Pierce said the Leakeses moved into the home shortly after it was built in 2006.

NeNe, in a series of e-mails to AJC Tuesday, would not say where she is living now. “It’s none of your business,” she wrote. But she noted that they “are financial able [sic] and stable to live where ever we feel fits.”

She also wrote that the eviction notice does not have her name on it, adding “you don’t know my relationship with Greg so be careful what you report!”

The Duluth home, she wrote in an e-mail late last week, “was a lease purchase corporate deal with Greg & his company. Things didn’t work out between the two of them so they did what they had to do and he did what he had to do.”

On Tuesday, she wrote, “If we rent, lease purchase or buy, money is still coming out of my pocket. So who’s [sic] business is that??”

Gregory, 54, is a real estate investor, according to the show. The only business the AJC could find under his name in Georgia is called Advantage Move LLC. The phone number listed for Advantage Move has been disconnected.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta averaged 1.3 million viewers over seven episodes, the biggest freshman series for the Bravo cable network since Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2003. The drama-filled reunion episode on Nov. 25 drew 2.8 million viewers, which is more than any Real Housewives episode, including versions in Orange County, Calif., and New York City.

