Cedric Blames Critic For "Buffalo" Flop

Cedric the Entertainer says the failure of his Broadway play American Buffalo was due to one particularly harsh review from a famous theater critic.

“We got crushed by one critic, Ben Brantley from The New York Times,” said the actor. “All you need is one to say bad things and he was the only one. So, write your protest letters to Ben Brantley!“

The play, which also starred Haley Joel Osment and John Leguizamo, opened to much hype on Nov. 17, but it closed after just eight performances.

Brantley’s November 18th review compared the David Mamet revival to “a souped-up sports car’s flat tire, built for speed but going nowhere.”

