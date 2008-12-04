Top 5 Nintendo Wii Must-Haves

The Nintendo Wii is the top selling video game console of this new generation, but gamers complain that quality games for the Wii are hard to find. Sure, you already have Nintendo Wii must-have games that came out this year like Super Smash Bros Brawl, Wii Fit and Mario Kart Wii (if you don’t have them, get them now!), so what else is there? Well, to help you out we selected five games that are also must-have games that can only be found on Nintendo Wii:

5. Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party

The Rabbids are chasing after Rayman when they get struck by lightning and somehow get stuck in Rayman’s TV. TV Party is a series of mini-games that ranges to everything from snowboarding and wrestling to dancing and racing. The game makes use of both the Wii Remote and the Wii Balance Board for what looks like endless fun.

4. Animal Crossing: City Folk

The game was announced over the summer and Nintendo were excited. If you’ve never played an Animal Crossing game before, it’s basically a life simulation similar to The Sims or Sim City, and is one of the most popular Nintendo franchises. One of the big things about the game is the introduction of WiiSpeak, a microphone that enables voice chat over the Wii’s wi-fi connection.

3. Shaun White Snowboarding Road Trip

Yes, Shaun White Snowboarding is available for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3, but Road Trip is a totally different experience specifically made for the Nintendo Wii. From the graphics to the game play, the Wii version of the game is the best, hands down. While the game can be played using the Wii Remote, it’s best to be played with the Wii Balance Board where you can actually mimic snowboarding movements. The game’s design is drastically different than the PS3 and Xbox 360 version, with a more animated look, fitting for the Wii gamer.

