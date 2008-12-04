Hungry, NY/NJ Residents?

The best thing next to a cold, well-made margarita is a warm, well-made Latin dish. And now, for a limited time, NY residents can get two for the price of one!

Times Square’s Havana Central teamed up with Partida Tequila for a delicious Wednesday happy hour deal. Diners who order a Partida Margarita, voted “Best Margarita in New York,” will receive a free portion of the restaurant’s famous paella. The delicious dish is served in chicken, seafood, or vegetarian, and is made right in front of you by the bar. Only 12 bucks for a great meal and drink combo, and a rice dish makes for a good alcohol base – so you can treat yourself to another margarita without getting too twisted.

Havana Central is located at 151 West 46th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenue. Happy Hour is only from 4-6, so run from work and catch an early dinner!

