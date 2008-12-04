50 Cent Goes Dark On New CD!

50 Cent is heading back to his darker, gangsta roots with his newest CD, after his last release failed to meet his expectations for sales numbers.

50 Cent’s new effort Before I Self Destruct will be released on December 9th. This year 50 will not be competing head to head with Kanye West as he was last year.

“If I could change anything,” 50 told Rolling Stone. “I’d change the timing that I released it. But together we created the largest selling week for hip-hop music.”

On his new work, 50 Cent won’t be having as many guest collaborations as he has in the past.

“It’s darker,” he said. “It has the essence of Get Rich or Die Trying. It’s authentic with harsh realities.”

50 won’t be completely alone, though. There will be guest appearances by Dr. Dre and Eminem.

SOURCE: TimesOfTheInternet.com

Also On The Urban Daily: