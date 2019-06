Yahoo! Movies has debuted the new poster for New Line/Warner Bros.’ Friday the 13th, and will reveal the trailer a bit later today at 5pm PT.

Directed by Marcus Nispel (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), the horror remake stars Amanda Righetti, Jared Padalecki, Jonathan Sadowski, Aaron Yoo and Travis Van Winkle. It opens in theaters on February 13th.

