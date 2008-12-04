Quincy Jones To Give Keynote Speech At SXSW Conference

Quincy Jones will deliver the keynote address at the 2009 South By Southwest Music Conference on March 19.

Jones is expected to discuss the power of music to influence and create positive change in the world and the responsibility of the artist to use their craft to unite people to better mankind.

His current projects include the recently released book “The Complete Quincy Jones: My Journey and Passions,” a feature film documentary on Brazil’s annual Carnival Festival that will benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina and Brazil’s impoverished Favelas; a mini-series on Louis Armstrong, a duets album with Tony Bennett and Stevie Wonder; and a tribute album of his recordings featuring artists such as Usher, John Legend and Amy Winehouse. He continues to work on plans for a chain of nightclub-restaurants.

SXSW Music Convention runs March 18-22 in Austin, Texas.

SOURCE: Variety.com

