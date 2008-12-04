Ms. Winfrey Goes To Washington

Harpo Productions says Winfrey will host a live episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” from the Kennedy Center Opera House on January 19, the day before Barack Obama takes the presidential oath of office.

Winfrey has been a prominent Obama supporter, appearing with him at campaign rallies, donating money and cheering him at the Democratic National Convention.

She famously shed tears on a stranger’s shoulder in Chicago’s Grant Park after Obama’s election-night acceptance speech.

A Harpo spokesman says at least two shows are planned in Washington that week, the second on Wednesday.

Also On The Urban Daily: