Kanye West Wants To Intern At Louis Vutton

The college dropout wants an internship. Kanye West, the self-proclaimed “voice of this generation,” is humbly seeking an internship in the fashion industry.

With his own clothing line, Past Tell, still waiting to come out, almost three years after it was originally supposed to hit stores, Ye hopes to learn more about the design process. He prefers, however, the high-end houses of Louis Vuitton or Raf Simons, according to the New York Times, who spoke with Simons. Simons told the Times that he was “blown away from the planet,” when Ye told him about his interning aspiration.

“I know he’s very serious about this,” Simons said. “I don’t take it as a joke – but how can I imagine him being my intern? It’s a very extreme situation.”

Last week, Ye blogged about wanting to be “the real thing,” and vowed not to be another “celebrity designer.” Though Kanye prides himself as a trendsetter he’s not the first celebrity to take an internship. NHL star Sean Avery of the Dallas Stars, who hopes to become a fashion editor, interned with Vogue Magazine last summer. If fashion students want an internship, now they have to compete with the “Louis Vuitton Don.”

SOURCE: XXLMag.com

