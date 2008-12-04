190 Million People Will Own Next-Gen Consoles By 2012

A recent article from digital spy (via videogaming247) cites a study from The Diffusion Group (TDG) estimating that “190 million households worldwide will own a next-generation console by 2012.” Of those 190 million households, TDG believes 110 million next-generation consoles will be signed up for Xbox Live, the PlayStation Network, or Nintendo’s Wii Online. Of course, these figures could change if industry sales numbers surpass expectations in 2009, 2010, and/or 2011 like they did in 2006 and 2007.

SOURCE: 1Up.com

