Jazmine Sullivan Is Ready To "Bust" After Grammy Nomination

“It feels wonderful. I can’t even verbalize how I feel. It’s great. I’ve been dreaming of this moment forever,” Grammy-nominated singer Jazmine Sullivan told The Urban Daily. Her hit singles “Need You Bad” and “Bust Your Windows” have earned her a total of five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

“I was sitting at the nomination ceremony with my mom and the Jonas Brothers were four rows in front of me,” she recalls fondly. “So I was like ‘Ok mom, these look like Grammy nominated seats. Something is gonna go down.’ They called my name and I just couldn’t believe it.”

Sullivan has a list of heavy hitters to thank if she wins. Producer Salaam Remi, Missy Elliot, Stargate, Fisticuffs, Jack Splash and Dirty Harry all contributed to her debut CD, Fearless, which has seen sales upwards of 234,000 units since its debut this past September. Remi produced the lead single, “Bust Your Windows” as well as “Live A Lie” and “Call Me Guilty.”

“It was wonderful working with Salaam. He definitely pushed me to work even harder,” she says. “We have about 500 songs [done] so he’ll probably be on the second album.”

The 21-year-old singer is still touring in promotion of the CD and is looking forward to some holiday R&R with her family. As for The Grammy Ceremony in February, she can’t wait to walk the red carpet.

“I’m excited that people are gonna let me wear their clothes so that’ll be a first,” she beams. “I can’t wait to see all the dresses.”

The 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held on Feb. 8, 2009, at Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

