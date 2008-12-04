BREAKING: Frank Miller Speaks On 'Sin City 2'

Frank Miller spoke with IGN this morning at The Spirit junket, and they couldn’t resist asking him about the sequel to one of our favourite films of the last five years, Sin City.

Much to our delight, the response was encouraging, with the writer-turned-director saying that Sin City 2 might be ready to shoot early next year.

“Sin City 2 is written,” he proclaimed. “It’s mainly a matter of working out the details of the production. I’m hoping to do it with Robert Rodriguez again in the same circumstances that we did the first one, and we could be shooting as soon as April.

SOURCE: IGN.com

Also On The Urban Daily: