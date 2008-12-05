Will Smith Says Hancock 2 Definitely Will Happen

Actor Will Smith talked to JoBlo recently while promoting Seven Pounds and told them that a sequel to his superhero movie Hancock will “definitely” be happening. When asked if he would play more superheroes in the future, Smith told them that “there were a lot of unexplored characters in the Hancock universe that would be ripe for a sequel and confirmed that we’ll definitely see the rumored Hancock 2 in a few years.” Hancock, which was released on the week of July 4th earlier this summer, earned a respectable $228 million at the box office.

Does this mean if Wild Wild West had made money, as bad as it was, there would have been a sequel? Yikes.

Read more HERE.

Seven Pounds will be in theaters December 19th.

Also On The Urban Daily: