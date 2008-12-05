Style Wars: Young Jeezy vs. Lance Gross

With the cold weather getting more severe the scarf swagger has gone up a few notches in the last few months. Young Jeezy was spotted leaving his hotel a few weeks ago in his Gucci scarf, gray jacket, black jeans and black Timberland boots, along with a gray Gucci scarf. Lance Gross was on the red carpet with his girlfriend Eva also wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and a black v-neck sweater.

Who do you think wore it better? The preppy Lance or the more relaxed Jeezy?

PHOTO: Concreteloop

SOURCE: Geniune-Imitation

