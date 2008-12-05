Jim Jones Says He Can Do More Than Jay-Z

Jim Jones recently made the cover of Complex Magazine and in the interview he made some very controversial statements. Well the outtakes of the interview are even better. When Complex asked Jim Jones about people comparing the way Dame Dash is pushing him, to how Dame pushed Jay-Z when Jigga was coming up, Jones said…

“Shit, that’s a great comparison. If you look at it, Dame did alright for Jay-Z. That old nigga has cake, he’s paid. So how bad can that be? Dame made history, he started Roc-A-Fella records, and I’ve seen it. I watched the first Roc-A-Fella fitted he had on his head that he made from a 3rd Avenue store when it was just stitched on and shit. He’s a historical person, he’s done it and he’s done it well. He not only did it with Jay, but he did it with Kanye; he set a precedent for niggas that want to become something in this game, who come from the street and want to make a lot of money. Dame is a beast—when I was younger, I always admired his hustle.“

That reply seems pretty decent but Jim Jones isn’t one to bite his tongue. He continued:

“I can do more. I don’t need to use rap as a crutch for the rest of my life. I can rap and I can do the business, I can model and do the business, I can own a production team. It’s a big difference over here, [Jay-Z] can’t do that. He’s not that savvy, not that fly, I don’t think he’s that handsome. All he has is a gorgeous flow – my momma raised a gorgeous child. “

He certainly doesn’t lack confidence, does he?

